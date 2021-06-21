BISE Lahore issues new schedule for Inter exams
09:51 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE Lahore) has announced a new schedule for intermediate part-II exams.
The intermediate part-II exams now will start from July 10.
Earlier, the education boards across the eastern province announced schedules for matric and intermediate examinations in the province from June 26.
The education board had earlier announced that examinations of intermediate part II would begin from June 26 and continue until July 12.
