Indian forces kill another three young Kashmiris
07:45 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
SRINAGAR – In their fresh act of state terrorism, Indian troops have killed another three young men in Sopore town of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops during a two-day cordon and search operation killed the youth at Gund Brath area of the town. One of the martyrs has been identified as Mudasir Pandit.

Eyewitnesses said that the troops subjected every man, woman and child who came in their way to brutal torture.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organisations have denounced the killing saying that the sacrifices would not go waste. 

UN Special Rapporteur on Summary and Extra Executions was conveyed Kashmiris’ serious concern over growing incidents of extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests and persecution of youth by Indian forces in IIOJK.

