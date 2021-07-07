Pakistan Army chief meets top defence leadership on two-day visit to Qatar

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on top defence leadership of Qatar on his two-day long visit to the Muslim country.

COAS held meeting with Doctor Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Deputy PM & Minister of State for Defence Affairs and Lt Gen (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces.

During the meeting, defence and security cooperation and regional / geo-political environment were discussed.

COAS said that both countries share great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood. He also appreciated the role of Qatar in Afghan Peace Process.

The top defence official of Qatar also appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation in all fields.