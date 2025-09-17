Match referee Andy Pycroft apologises to Pakistan team over toss controversy

DUBAI – Match referee Andy Pycroft apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Agha and the team manager after instructing them not to shake hands at the toss during the Pakistan-India match.

He will continue to serve as match referee in the Pakistan vs UAE game.

Meanwhile, the ICC will conduct an inquiry into the incident.

It is worth noting that after the unpleasant episode, the PCB had demanded the ICC remove Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup.

During the Pakistan–India Asia Cup match, referee Andy Pycroft instructed that there would be no handshake at the toss between Pakistan captain Salman Agha and his Indian counterpart.

He also told Pakistan’s media manager not to let the moment be recorded. This action angered the PCB, which lodged a protest with the ICC, demanding Pycroft’s removal from the tournament and even threatening a boycott of further matches.

After high-level consultations, Pycroft apologized to captain Salman Agha and the Pakistan team manager. However, the ICC has announced that it will still conduct an investigation into the incident.