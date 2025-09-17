Pakistan Asia Cup Clash against UAE back on after standoff over match refree

DUBAI – Pakistan’s high-stakes Asia Cup clash against the UAE is back on after a tense standoff. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi gave the green light for the team to leave their hotel for the Dubai Cricket Stadium, ending hours of uncertainty.

The match, initially delayed by an hour due to concerns over match referee Andy Pycroft, is now set to go ahead with the toss at 6 p.m. local time.

The tension comes after Pakistan refused to leave their hotel in protest, following allegations that Pycroft blocked all-rounder Agha Salman from a customary handshake during Sunday’s heated clash with India. ICC rejected Pakistan’s request to replace the referee, sparking social media outrage and calls for the team to boycott the tournament.

Pakistan’s players also boycotted the post-match ceremony against India, while India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s dedication of the win to Indian soldiers fueled further controversy. Despite the drama, Pakistan trained in Dubai Tuesday, signaling they’re ready to fight for a crucial victory in the must-win group match.