Aleema Khan rejects video-link trial for Imran Khan, calls it attempt to isolate him

RAWALPINDI – Aleema Khan said that the Punjab government and the Punjab Home Department wanted to isolate Imran Khan by using a video-link trial in the GHQ attack case, and that a video-link trial will never be accepted.

Speaking to the media after appearing in court, she said Imran Khan had been shot and even after being wounded he insisted there should be no video-link — that the trial should proceed only if Imran Khan appears in person.

Imran Khan’s life was in danger, yet despite their requests, a video-link trial was not held. Now they will not allow that under any circumstances; Imran Khan should be brought from jail to appear before the court — video-link will not be accepted.

Aleema Khan said they want to silence Imran Khan, but they will work to get him released soon. Cases have been filed against Imran Khan; if his lawyers are present here while he is in jail, how will he consult with them? The purpose of the video-link is to put Imran Khan into isolation.

She said all this is happening because of the 26th Amendment. Lawyers should gather and protest against the 26th Amendment.

The purpose of hearing Imran Khan’s case via video-link is to prevent him from meeting his family and lawyers. After the Toshakhana trial, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi will be put into long isolation. With jail trials, family members get the chance to meet Imran Khan.

Aleema Khan said that the women who threw eggs at her were caught by party workers and handed over to the police. Both women who threw eggs were caught but were released on higher orders. Some people come to Adiala and defame the media.

“If a woman throws an egg while her son is present, imagine how the son would react. The woman who threw an egg came again yesterday; our worker recognized and caught her but the police released her again. Yesterday that woman threw a stone — next time she might even fire a bullet,” she added.