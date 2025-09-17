Pm Shehbaz Meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and other significant matters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Qasr Al-Yamamah to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where he was received with full Saudi royal protocol.

At the Royal Court, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed the Prime Minister, while contingents of the Saudi Armed Forces presented a guard of honor.

The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Climate Change Minister Dr. Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi.