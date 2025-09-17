PM Shehbaz Sharif escorted by Fighter Jets in Saudi Arabia in historic welcome

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plane was escorted by Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 jets as it entered Saudi airspace, a gesture reserved for only the most high-profile state visits.

The dramatic aerial welcome signals the deep and unshakeable ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, as Sharif prepares to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) for critical talks on security, trade, and regional cooperation.

Riyadh itself transformed ahead of the visit, with streets draped in the national flags of both nations, turning the capital into a living symbol of friendship and solidarity.

Diplomatic analysts are calling this “an extraordinary honor,” underscoring the importance of Sharif’s visit amid rising tensions in the region following Israel’s strike on Qatar.

