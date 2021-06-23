Enhanced Pak-Turkey cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that enhanced Pakistan-Turkey cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace and stability.

The army chief expressed it during a meeting with General Hulusi Akar (Retired), Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey during a daylong official visit to the country.

General Yasar Guler, Commander Turkish General Staff and General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces were also present in the meeting, said ISPR in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral defence and security cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS also acknowledged the Turkish engagements with Pakistan especially the ongoing efforts for continuing the positivity for peace in the region.

The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace and stability, especially the Afghan peace process and pledged to continue working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was also presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.