Enhanced Pak-Turkey cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace: COAS Bajwa

06:43 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Enhanced Pak-Turkey cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace: COAS Bajwa
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that enhanced Pakistan-Turkey cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace and stability.

The army chief expressed it during a meeting with General Hulusi Akar (Retired), Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey during a daylong official visit to the country.

General Yasar Guler, Commander Turkish General Staff and General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces were also present in the meeting, said ISPR in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral defence and security cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS also acknowledged the Turkish engagements with Pakistan especially the ongoing efforts for continuing the positivity for peace in the region.

The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace and stability, especially the Afghan peace process and pledged to continue working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was also presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.

More From This Category
'PakVac' – Pakistani experts manufacture ...
06:24 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Pakistan gears up to host Russian President Putin
05:37 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
‘I don’t have big belly,’ Abdul Qavi ...
04:30 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Pakistan to mortgage airports, motorways to issue ...
03:00 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
PM Imran chairs special meeting of National ...
03:19 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Pakistan, Russia express resolve to deepen, ...
02:54 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘I don’t have big belly,’ Abdul Qavi responds to his viral leaked video
04:30 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr