Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait installed at iconic National Liberal Club London

10:28 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
Source: Pakistan High Commission London (Twitter)
LONDON – Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan has unveiled a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, at iconic National Liberal Club in London.

The development was shared by Khan on Twitter, stating: “Privileged to have unveiled Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's portrait” at the prestigious club.

Painted by Turkish artist Kaya Marr, the installation of the portrait is a “befitting tribute to the Quaid in Diamond Jubilee Year of Pakistan,” the Pakistani high commissioner said.

The founder of Pakistan was a member of the club in 1913, along with Dadabhai Naoroji. Both are the first South Asian leaders to honour the main hallway of the iconic club. 

