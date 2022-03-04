Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait installed at iconic National Liberal Club London
LONDON – Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan has unveiled a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, at iconic National Liberal Club in London.
The development was shared by Khan on Twitter, stating: “Privileged to have unveiled Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's portrait” at the prestigious club.
Painted by Turkish artist Kaya Marr, the installation of the portrait is a “befitting tribute to the Quaid in Diamond Jubilee Year of Pakistan,” the Pakistani high commissioner said.
Privileged to have unveiled Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's portrait by Turkish artist Kaya Marr today at London's iconic National Liberal Club; a befitting tribute to the Quaid in Diamond Jubilee Year of Pakistan & an apt reminder of deep-seated 🇵🇰🇬🇧ties: H.E. Moazzam A. Khan pic.twitter.com/xvitmSR9Qn— Pakistan High Commission London (@PakistaninUK) March 3, 2022
The founder of Pakistan was a member of the club in 1913, along with Dadabhai Naoroji. Both are the first South Asian leaders to honour the main hallway of the iconic club.
