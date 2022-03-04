Pakistan evacuates 98% stranded citizens from war-hit Ukraine

ISLAMABAD – The diplomatic mission of Pakistan said on Friday that 98 percent of Pakistani nationals have been safely evacuated from Ukraine where Russian military operation has entered second week.

The Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine shared the development on Twitter. It added: “Now only those few (around 30) Pakistanis are left in Ukraine who are stuck in areas of intense fight”.

The embassy has approached both Ukraine and Russia for opening up a humanitarian corridor which will enable us to evacuate the remaining Pakistanis, it said in the statement

“The Embassy of Pakistan continues to function from Ternopil, Ukraine and is providing all services,” read the statement.

Embassy has approached both Ukraine and Russia for opening up a humanitarian corridor which will enable us to evacuate the remaining Pakistanis. — Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) March 4, 2022

A day earlier, Russia and Ukraine agreed to the need for establishing an humanitarian corridors to help civilians safe evacuation, in a major development as several countries continue to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Hundreds of people are believed to have died or injured in the full-scale military operation by Russia on the east European country.

The two sides reached the tentative agreement in Belarus, as Russian forces continued to make advances in Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, and the second-biggest city of Kharkiv.