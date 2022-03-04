Pakistan evacuates 98% stranded citizens from war-hit Ukraine

11:56 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
Pakistan evacuates 98% stranded citizens from war-hit Ukraine
Source: Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – The diplomatic mission of Pakistan said on Friday that 98 percent of Pakistani nationals have been safely evacuated from Ukraine where Russian military operation has entered second week. 

The Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine shared the development on Twitter. It added: “Now only those few (around 30) Pakistanis are left in Ukraine who are stuck in areas of intense fight”.

The embassy has approached both Ukraine and Russia for opening up a humanitarian corridor which will enable us to evacuate the remaining Pakistanis, it said in the statement

“The Embassy of Pakistan continues to function from Ternopil, Ukraine and is providing all services,” read the statement.

A day earlier, Russia and Ukraine agreed to the need for establishing an humanitarian corridors to help civilians safe evacuation, in a major development as several countries continue to impose sanctions on Moscow. 

Hundreds of people are believed to have died or injured in the full-scale military operation by Russia on the east European country. 

The two sides reached the tentative agreement in Belarus, as Russian forces continued to make advances in Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, and the second-biggest city of Kharkiv.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant catches ... 11:18 AM | 4 Mar, 2022

KYIV – A fire erupted at Europe's largest nuclear power plant following shelling by Russian troops in Ukrainian ...

More From This Category
Al-Samsam 8 – Pak-Saudi joint military exercise ...
12:40 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait installed at iconic ...
10:28 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
Pakistan records slight increase with 953 fresh ...
09:04 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan opt to bat first ...
09:30 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
Daughter of Pakistan's rights minister booked ...
11:06 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
Dananeer’s rendition of ‘Baap Ki Party’ ...
10:19 PM | 3 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dananeer’s rendition of ‘Baap Ki Party’ goes viral (VIDEO)
10:19 PM | 3 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr