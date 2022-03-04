Pakistan evacuates 98% stranded citizens from war-hit Ukraine
Share
ISLAMABAD – The diplomatic mission of Pakistan said on Friday that 98 percent of Pakistani nationals have been safely evacuated from Ukraine where Russian military operation has entered second week.
The Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine shared the development on Twitter. It added: “Now only those few (around 30) Pakistanis are left in Ukraine who are stuck in areas of intense fight”.
The embassy has approached both Ukraine and Russia for opening up a humanitarian corridor which will enable us to evacuate the remaining Pakistanis, it said in the statement
“The Embassy of Pakistan continues to function from Ternopil, Ukraine and is providing all services,” read the statement.
Embassy has approached both Ukraine and Russia for opening up a humanitarian corridor which will enable us to evacuate the remaining Pakistanis.— Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) March 4, 2022
A day earlier, Russia and Ukraine agreed to the need for establishing an humanitarian corridors to help civilians safe evacuation, in a major development as several countries continue to impose sanctions on Moscow.
Hundreds of people are believed to have died or injured in the full-scale military operation by Russia on the east European country.
The two sides reached the tentative agreement in Belarus, as Russian forces continued to make advances in Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, and the second-biggest city of Kharkiv.
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant catches ... 11:18 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
KYIV – A fire erupted at Europe's largest nuclear power plant following shelling by Russian troops in Ukrainian ...
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Al-Samsam 8 – Pak-Saudi joint military exercise concludes12:40 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan evacuates 98% stranded citizens from war-hit Ukraine11:56 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Europe’s largest nuclear power plant catches fire amid ...11:18 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait installed at iconic National Liberal Club ...10:28 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- ‘I am Mr McAdams’ – Indian TV host’s on-air rant at wrong ...10:03 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Mahira Khan makes an elegant style statement with expensive shoes08:24 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Saboor Aly celebrates her birthday with friends and family07:01 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video goes viral06:45 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022