Hema Malini receives COVID-19 jab
04:32 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
MUMBAI – Famous Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Saturday has received her coronavirus vaccine. She shared her moment on social media.

Malini is the latest B-town star to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

After receiving her shot, the 72-year star posted the pictures on Twitter.

“I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital”, she tweeted.

In her photos, she is sporting a black top and a matching mask while the health worker injects her the vaccine.

Before Hema, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.

