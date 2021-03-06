Hema Malini receives COVID-19 jab
MUMBAI – Famous Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Saturday has received her coronavirus vaccine. She shared her moment on social media.
Malini is the latest B-town star to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.
After receiving her shot, the 72-year star posted the pictures on Twitter.
“I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital”, she tweeted.
I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/PIUXCh2xnp— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 6, 2021
In her photos, she is sporting a black top and a matching mask while the health worker injects her the vaccine.
Before Hema, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.
