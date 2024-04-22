Commerce ministry employee arrested for selling honourary tickets of PAK v NZ match

RAWALPINDI – An employee of the Ministry of Commerce was arrested for illegally selling honourary tickets for the Pakistan-New Zealand T20I match.

The accused, Zulfaqar Ahmed, was selling the tickets for the cricket match in front of the Kidney Center in the garrison city which has hosted third T20Is of the five-match series.

A case has been registered against the employee of the Commerce Ministry on the complaint of Detective Foot Constable (DFC) Atif Qayyum.

Reports said te accused was selling the honourary tickets for Rs1,000 each. The accused admitted that he obtained the tickets from the Commerce Ministry's office.

The FIR said that the government employee showed dishonesty by selling the honourary tickets for the match.

On Sunday, Mark Chapman’s unbeaten half-century led New Zealand to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the third T20I here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The win levels the five T20Is at 1-1, with the remaining two matches scheduled to take place in Lahore on 25 and 27 April, respectively.

The first T20I of the series on Thursday was abandoned due to rain, while Pakistan won the second T20I at the same venue last night by seven wickets.