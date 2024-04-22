Commerce ministry employee arrested for selling honourary tickets of PAK v NZ match

RAWALPINDI – An employee of the Ministry of Commerce was arrested for illegally selling honourary tickets for the Pakistan-New Zealand T20I match.
The accused, Zulfaqar Ahmed, was selling the tickets for the cricket match in front of the Kidney Center in the garrison city which has hosted third T20Is of the five-match series.
A case has been registered against the employee of the Commerce Ministry on the complaint of Detective Foot Constable (DFC) Atif Qayyum.
Reports said te accused was selling the honourary tickets for Rs1,000 each. The accused admitted that he obtained the tickets from the Commerce Ministry's office.
The FIR said that the government employee showed dishonesty by selling the honourary tickets for the match.
On Sunday, Mark Chapman’s unbeaten half-century led New Zealand to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the third T20I here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The win levels the five T20Is at 1-1, with the remaining two matches scheduled to take place in Lahore on 25 and 27 April, respectively.
The first T20I of the series on Thursday was abandoned due to rain, while Pakistan won the second T20I at the same venue last night by seven wickets.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.