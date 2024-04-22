Professor Shazia Bashir becomes first-ever woman VC of GC University Lahore

LAHORE – Professor Shazia Bashir has been appointed as interim vice chancellor of Government College University (GCU) Lahore, a prestigious educational institution in Pakistan, it emerged on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved his appointment. Professor Shazia has become the first woman VC of the GCU Lahore in its 160 years of history.

She is currently serving as Professor & Director of Institute of Physics & Chairperson Department of Physics.

Her field of expertise includes femtosecond and nanosecond laser ablation of materials (dielectric, semiconductors, metals and polymers), laser ablation in various gaseous and liquid environments, and others.