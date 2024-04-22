Local holiday announced in Lahore on April 23

LAHORE – A local holiday will be observed in Punjab capital city of Lahore on April 23 (tomorrow) owing to arrival of the Iranian president’s visit to Lahore.

“In view of the visit of foreign dignitaries and thereby to avoid the consequent inconvenience to the general public, the 23rd April, 2024 (Tuesday) is hereby declared as Local Holiday in Lahore District,” read the notification.

“This holiday will be observed only in the District Lahore its subordinate offices. However, this notification does not apply to the office of the Punjab Civil Secretariat, its Attached Departments and Regional Offices.”