Pakistan forces kill 11 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 11 terrorists in two different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the operations were conducted Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan on April 21 and 22.
It said an intelligence-based operation was conducted in DI Khan on reported presence of terrorists. During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, ten terrorists were killed.
Another operation was conducted in North Waziristan where security forces effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which one more terrorist was killed.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against security forces as well as the innocent civilians. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them, ISPR said.
Locals of the area appreciated the operations by the security forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
