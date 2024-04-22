Pakistan forces kill 11 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 11 terrorists in two different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the operations were conducted Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan on April 21 and 22.

It said an intelligence-based operation was conducted in DI Khan on reported presence of terrorists. During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, ten terrorists were killed.

Another operation was conducted in North Waziristan where security forces effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which one more terrorist was killed.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against security forces as well as the innocent civilians. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them, ISPR said.

Locals of the area appreciated the operations by the security forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.