India opposition slams Modi over 'hate speech' 

Web Desk
05:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2024
India opposition slams Modi over ‘hate speech’ 

India's opposition has accused prime minister Narendra Modi of making Islamophobic statements after he suggested his political rivals would redistribute the nation's wealth to "infiltrators" if they gained power.

His comments were perceived as targeting India's Muslim minority.

Modi made the remarks on Sunday at a campaign event in Rajasthan, where he addressed the Congress party's manifesto.

He asserted that if the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party, won the elections, they would distribute the country's wealth to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children," implicitly referencing the Muslim community.

Modi claimed the manifesto aimed to "take stock" of women's gold savings and redistribute it.

He also accused Congress of previously stating that Muslims have the first right to the nation's wealth.

"This implies they will collect the people's wealth and give it to whom?" he asked the audience. "To those with more children, to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators?"

Modi was alluding to a 2006 speech by then-prime minister Manmohan Singh, during Congress's term, where he emphasized empowering minorities for equitable development.

The Congress party dismissed Modi's claims, which emerged shortly after the general election began.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has faced accusations of targeting minority groups, especially Muslims.

Rights organizations report that these groups experience discrimination and violence and live as "second-class" citizens under Modi's leadership—a claim the BJP disputes.

The general election's first phase was held on April 19, with results expected on June 4.

The Muslim community is often portrayed as having larger families, but experts argue this is a misconception that leads to biased treatment.

Opposition leaders from various parties have condemned Modi's comments.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge defended his party's manifesto, emphasizing its commitment to equality and justice for all.

He described Modi's statements as "hate speech" meant to divert attention from the opposition's strong showing in the first phase of polling.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

