Karachi traffic plan for April 23, 2024: Roads closed ahead of Iranian President's visit

In anticipation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's upcoming visit to Karachi, the city's Traffic Police have outlined a traffic plan for April 23, aimed at ensuring public safety and smooth traffic flow.

According to the plan, several roads will be temporarily closed to facilitate the high-profile visit.

Club Road, spanning from PIDC to Metropole, will be completely closed for traffic, as announced by the traffic authorities. Similarly, Ziauddin Road will experience closures from Khajoor Chowk to PIDC, with complete closure from the light signal to PIDC Chowk.

To redirect traffic effectively, vehicles coming from Sultanabad Road are advised to utilize Dr. Ziauddin Road to reach Ivan Sadar Road via Khajoor Chowk. For commuters from Shahrae Faisal to Sultanabad, a left turn at Club Chowk is recommended. Additionally, those traveling from Khaliq-ul-Zaman Road and Ghazri should take a right turn at Ziauddin light signal towards Fawara Chowk and Awan Sadar. Similarly, individuals coming from Shaheen Complex should turn right at Khajoor Chowk.

These closures are implemented in light of the Iranian President's visit, scheduled from April 22 to April 24, marking the first visit by any foreign leader after Pakistan's recent general elections. President Raisi's itinerary includes meetings with key Pakistani leadership, visits to Lahore and Karachi, and engagements with provincial authorities.

In view of the high-profile visit, a public holiday has been declared in Karachi on April 23, further underscoring the significance of the occasion. Authorities remain on high alert, ensuring all necessary measures are in place to accommodate the visiting dignitary and maintain public safety throughout the duration of the visit.