Karachi traffic plan for April 23, 2024: Roads closed ahead of Iranian President's visit

In anticipation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's upcoming visit to Karachi, the city's Traffic Police have outlined a traffic plan for April 23, aimed at ensuring public safety and smooth traffic flow.
According to the plan, several roads will be temporarily closed to facilitate the high-profile visit.
Club Road, spanning from PIDC to Metropole, will be completely closed for traffic, as announced by the traffic authorities. Similarly, Ziauddin Road will experience closures from Khajoor Chowk to PIDC, with complete closure from the light signal to PIDC Chowk.
To redirect traffic effectively, vehicles coming from Sultanabad Road are advised to utilize Dr. Ziauddin Road to reach Ivan Sadar Road via Khajoor Chowk. For commuters from Shahrae Faisal to Sultanabad, a left turn at Club Chowk is recommended. Additionally, those traveling from Khaliq-ul-Zaman Road and Ghazri should take a right turn at Ziauddin light signal towards Fawara Chowk and Awan Sadar. Similarly, individuals coming from Shaheen Complex should turn right at Khajoor Chowk.
These closures are implemented in light of the Iranian President's visit, scheduled from April 22 to April 24, marking the first visit by any foreign leader after Pakistan's recent general elections. President Raisi's itinerary includes meetings with key Pakistani leadership, visits to Lahore and Karachi, and engagements with provincial authorities.
In view of the high-profile visit, a public holiday has been declared in Karachi on April 23, further underscoring the significance of the occasion. Authorities remain on high alert, ensuring all necessary measures are in place to accommodate the visiting dignitary and maintain public safety throughout the duration of the visit.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
