Iranian President Raisi lands in Pakistan for wide ranging talks

ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has landed in Pakistan along with high level delegation on Monday on 3-day official visit.
Federal Minister Riaz Pirzada along with senior civil and military officials received Iranian President in Pakistan.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs shed light on visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan. A statement issued by MoFA said "President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from 22 to 24 April 2024. This will mark the first visit by any Head of State to Pakistan following the general elections in February 2024."
President Raisi will be his spouse and a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister, other cabinet members, senior officials, and a sizable business delegation, it said.
During his visit, President Ebrahim Raisi will meet with President Asif Zardari, and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly. He will visit Lahore and Karachi to meet with provincial leadership.
The agenda for the visit is expected to cover a wide range of topics aimed at strengthening Pakistan-Iran ties, including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts. Both sides will also discuss regional and global developments, as well as bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism.
Foeign Office emphasised the significance of this visit in further strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, rooted in history, culture, and religion.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.