Iranian President Raisi lands in Pakistan for wide ranging talks

ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has landed in Pakistan along with high level delegation on Monday on 3-day official visit.

Federal Minister Riaz Pirzada along with senior civil and military officials received Iranian President in Pakistan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs shed light on visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan. A statement issued by MoFA said "President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from 22 to 24 April 2024. This will mark the first visit by any Head of State to Pakistan following the general elections in February 2024."

President Raisi will be his spouse and a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister, other cabinet members, senior officials, and a sizable business delegation, it said.

During his visit, President Ebrahim Raisi will meet with President Asif Zardari, and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly. He will visit Lahore and Karachi to meet with provincial leadership.

The agenda for the visit is expected to cover a wide range of topics aimed at strengthening Pakistan-Iran ties, including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts. Both sides will also discuss regional and global developments, as well as bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism.

Foeign Office emphasised the significance of this visit in further strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, rooted in history, culture, and religion.





