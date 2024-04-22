Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

Iranian President Raisi lands in Pakistan for wide ranging talks

Web Desk
08:43 AM | 22 Apr, 2024
Iranian President Raisi lands in Pakistan for wide ranging talks
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office

ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has landed in Pakistan along with high level delegation on Monday on 3-day official visit. 

Federal Minister Riaz Pirzada along with senior civil and military officials received Iranian President in Pakistan.  

Ministry of Foreign Affairs shed light on visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan. A statement issued by MoFA said "President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from 22 to 24 April 2024. This will mark the first visit by any Head of State to Pakistan following the general elections in February 2024."

President Raisi will be his spouse and a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister, other cabinet members, senior officials, and a sizable business delegation, it said.

During his visit, President Ebrahim Raisi will meet with President Asif Zardari, and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly. He will visit Lahore and Karachi to meet with provincial leadership.

The agenda for the visit is expected to cover a wide range of topics aimed at strengthening Pakistan-Iran ties, including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts. Both sides will also discuss regional and global developments, as well as bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism.

Foeign Office emphasised the significance of this visit in further strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, rooted in history, culture, and religion.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:13 AM | 22 Apr, 2024

By-elections 2024 Full Results here

08:43 AM | 22 Apr, 2024

Iranian President Raisi lands in Pakistan for wide ranging talks

12:26 AM | 21 Apr, 2024

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi due in Islamabad today on 3-day visit

08:12 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

How to renew your NICOP in Dubai? NADRA announces new fee and process

07:04 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Public holiday announced in Karachi on April 23

05:47 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Presiding officer detained over alleged rigging video in PP-36 ...

Most viewed

09:09 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Viral video: Police officer caught getting cozy with girl in uniform

11:19 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Woman gives birth to sextuplets in Rawalpindi

08:45 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Oil tanker catches fire at petrol pump in Blue area of Islamabad 

07:29 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Shoes of over dozen worshippers stolen from Pakistan parliament’s ...

09:59 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Policeman, two suspected criminals killed in Lahore shootout

03:33 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

By-elections 2024 on Sunday - total constituencies, candidates, full ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:13 AM | 22 Apr, 2024

By-elections 2024 Full Results here

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: