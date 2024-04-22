Watch: Angry woman driver runs over motorway police at Ravi Toll Plaza

ISLAMABAD – A woman driver intentionally ran over an officer of the motorways police at Ravi Toll Plaza on M2 after she got enraged over being stopped by them.
A video circulating on social media shows the woman sitting inside a white sedan and shouting at the traffic cop for stopping her at at the toll plaza.
The woman, whose identity is yet to be determined, can be heard hurling abuses at the motorways police official, who is responding to the insults in a calm manner.
At one point, the woman asks another traffic official, blocking her way,, to get aside. As he refuses to budge, the angry lady drives the car into him, tossing him into the air and fleeing the scene.
As the viral clip ends, a police vehicle can be seen starting chasing her. The motorways police have not issued any statement in this regard so far.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
