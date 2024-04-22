Search

Pakistan

Watch: Angry woman driver runs over motorway police at Ravi Toll Plaza

04:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2024
Watch: Angry woman driver runs over motorway police at Ravi Toll Plaza
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

ISLAMABAD – A woman driver intentionally ran over an officer of the motorways police at Ravi Toll Plaza on M2 after she got enraged over being stopped by them. 

A video circulating on social media shows the woman sitting inside a white sedan and shouting at the traffic cop for stopping her at at the toll plaza. 

The woman, whose identity is yet to be determined, can be heard hurling abuses at the motorways police official, who is responding to the insults in a calm manner. 

At one point, the woman asks another traffic official, blocking her way,, to get aside. As he refuses to budge, the angry lady drives the car into him, tossing him into the air and fleeing the scene. 

As the viral clip ends, a police vehicle can be seen starting chasing her. The motorways police have not issued any statement in this regard so far. 

Watch: Motorway Police official tossed in the air after hit by speeding car at Peshawar toll plaza

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

