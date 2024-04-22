Watch: Angry woman driver runs over motorway police at Ravi Toll Plaza

ISLAMABAD – A woman driver intentionally ran over an officer of the motorways police at Ravi Toll Plaza on M2 after she got enraged over being stopped by them.

A video circulating on social media shows the woman sitting inside a white sedan and shouting at the traffic cop for stopping her at at the toll plaza.

The woman, whose identity is yet to be determined, can be heard hurling abuses at the motorways police official, who is responding to the insults in a calm manner.

At one point, the woman asks another traffic official, blocking her way,, to get aside. As he refuses to budge, the angry lady drives the car into him, tossing him into the air and fleeing the scene.

As the viral clip ends, a police vehicle can be seen starting chasing her. The motorways police have not issued any statement in this regard so far.