Pakistan's Special Representative to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq resigns

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq on Wednesday announced resignation from the post due to his personal engagements.

Sadiq, who served as the special representative close to three years, made the announcement on Twitter, stating: “I have requested the Government that the time had come for me to move on & focus on my personal pursuits - family, books and agriculture/environment”.

He thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and stakeholders for their wholehearted support to him as special representative for Afghanistan.

“I deeply appreciate the hardwork of many of my colleagues who spent long hours to make Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship work,” Sadiq said.

During his career, Sadiq witnessed a major events including withdrawal of US forces after around two decades and return of Afghan Taliban to power after removal of former president Ashraf Ghani’s government.