Pakistan's Special Representative to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq resigns

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq on Wednesday announced resignation from the post due to his personal engagements.
Sadiq, who served as the special representative close to three years, made the announcement on Twitter, stating: “I have requested the Government that the time had come for me to move on & focus on my personal pursuits - family, books and agriculture/environment”.
He thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and stakeholders for their wholehearted support to him as special representative for Afghanistan.
“I deeply appreciate the hardwork of many of my colleagues who spent long hours to make Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship work,” Sadiq said.
During his career, Sadiq witnessed a major events including withdrawal of US forces after around two decades and return of Afghan Taliban to power after removal of former president Ashraf Ghani’s government.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15
The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.
The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.
The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.
KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market continued upward trend on Wednesday as rupee lost ground against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,315 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,100 and Rs168,981, respectively.
Cumulatively, the yellow metal gained Rs3,000 per tola in the last two sessions recovering from the previous loses. The per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs300 on Tuesday.
In the international market, the per ounce price of gold went up by $27 to reach $1,837.
The Pakistani rupee lost 1.73% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 266.11 as compared to yesterday’s Rs261.50.
