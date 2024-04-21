PAKvNZ: New Zealand win toss and opt to bowl first against Pakistan in third T20I 

RAWALPINDI – New Zealand on Sunday won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third T20I against Pakistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
The toss took place at 7:00PM (PST) in Rawalpindi where both the skippers, Babar Azam and Michael Bracewell, were present.
Michael Bracewell after winning the toss said, "We have got two debutants today, Zak Foulkes and William O'Rourke."
Babar Azam said, "Pitch looks much better from yesterday, looks like a typical Pindi pitch. We'd have batted first if he had won the toss. Sometimes I'm confused which bowler I should use in different situations but everyone is ready to bowl and it's good to have that many options. Amir is not playing, Abbas Afridi is in."
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 21, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
