How to renew your NICOP in Dubai? NADRA announces new fee and process

Attention to Pakistani citizens residing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Conveniently renew your National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) now! The renewal process, overseen by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, requires a renewal fee in line with Nadra’s latest updates for April 2024.

Required Documents for NICOP Renewal in Dubai:

To initiate the renewal procedure, Pakistani residents in Dubai are required to present their old NICOP along with a passport copy at the consulate office.

NICOP Renewal Fee Structure:

The fee structure for NICOP renewal is outlined as follows:

Normal Category: AED 75 Urgent Category: AED 110 Executive Category: AED 150

These fees, mandated by Nadra, are subject to change. It’s crucial to verify for any updates before proceeding with the renewal.

Operating Hours and Application Process:

Nadra’s section at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai efficiently processes up to 150 applications daily on a first-come, first-served basis. Operating hours for NICOP renewal applications are as follows:

Monday to Thursday: 8 am to 2 pm Friday: 8 am to 11 am

Arriving early with all requisite documents prepared ensures a seamless renewal process.

Renewing your NICOP in Dubai guarantees the maintenance of your official identity and privileges as an overseas Pakistani. Stay informed with Nadra’s guidelines for the most accurate information regarding fees and procedures.