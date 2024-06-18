Search

Younis Khan tells which Pakistani player should replace Babar Azam as captain

18 Jun, 2024
Younis Khan tells which Pakistani player should replace Babar Azam as captain
Should Babar Azam remain the captain of Pakistan's cricket team following their disappointing exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

Former cricketer Younis Khan has suggested a potential successor for the premier batter in the limited-overs format. After being runners-up in the 2022 edition, Pakistan bowed out of the 2024 ICC event in the group stage. A shocking defeat to the United States, followed by a heartbreaking loss to arch-rivals India, led to their early exit.

Rain affected the deciding game between the USA and Ireland, resulting in Pakistan's elimination as the co-hosts secured their Super 8 spots alongside India from Group A. Babar managed to guide Pakistan to a victory over Ireland in their final group match, salvaging some pride for the team.

Addressing his future as captain, Babar stated that he has no plans to resign from the leadership role. He was reinstated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as captain in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to PTV Sports after Pakistan's World Cup exit, Younis Khan endorsed Fakhar Zaman for the captaincy. "Why can’t Fakhar Zaman be the captain of the side? Isn’t he a performer? Didn’t he do well in the last 50-over World Cup? Zaman had a rough start in the 2023 World Cup in India but turned his form around in the second half, which coincided with Pakistan’s success. His explosive starts at the top kept Pakistan in contention, though it was too little too late for them to advance further," Younis said.

Babar has led the Green Army since 2019. The former world champions have also experimented with Shadab Khan, Qasim Akram, and Shaheen Afridi for a few games in the shortest format. Babar is Pakistan's most-capped T20I captain, having led the team in 85 matches, with 48 wins and 29 losses under his leadership.

"Who is that one player in the side who is leaving his opening slot and batting down at four or five or six? Who is sacrificing his place? Fakhar Zaman! Why won’t you make him the captain?" Younis added.

