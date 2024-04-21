Mohammad Rizwan sets new T20 record, surpasses Babar Azam, Kohli

RAWALPINDI – Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan became the fastest player to score 3000 runs in T20Is, surpassing skipper Babar Azam and Indian star player Virat Kohli.
Pakistan’s ace keeper created history during the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday. He sets a new record with his match-winning 45-run knock against the Kiwis in second game.
This was the 79th Twenty20 innings of the 31-year-old who surpassed current greatest players who completed 3,000 runs in 81 T20I innings.
Baber Azam, and Virat Kohli were joint-fastest to score 3000 runs in limited overs cricket, followed by Aaron Finch who took 98 innings to achieve the landmark.
Meanwhile, Pakistani captain now needs 340 runs in 5 matches to become the highest-scorer as well as the second batter to surpass 4000-run mark in T20I.
|Category
|Rank
|Record
|Most player-of-the-series awards
|5th
|Most player-of-the-series awards (4)
|Most catches
|9th
|Most catches in career (41)
|Most runs in a calendar year
|1st
|Most runs in a calendar year (1326)
|Highest career batting average
|4th
|Highest career batting average (48.86)
|Most fifties in career
|4th
|Most fifties in career (27)
|Most fours in career
|9th
|Most fours in career (255)
|Fastest to 2000 runs
|1st
|Fastest to 2000 runs (52)
|Highest partnership for the first wicket
|6th
|Highest partnership for the first wicket (203*)
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 21, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
