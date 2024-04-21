Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

Mohammad Rizwan sets new T20 record, surpasses Babar Azam, Kohli

Web Desk
10:19 AM | 21 Apr, 2024
Mohammad Rizwan sets new T20 record, surpasses Babar Azam, Kohli

RAWALPINDI – Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan became the fastest player to score 3000 runs in T20Is, surpassing skipper Babar Azam and Indian star player Virat Kohli.

Pakistan’s ace keeper created history during the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday. He sets a new record with his match-winning 45-run knock against the Kiwis in second game.

This was the 79th Twenty20 innings of the 31-year-old who surpassed current greatest players who completed 3,000 runs in 81 T20I innings.

Baber Azam, and Virat Kohli were joint-fastest to score 3000 runs in limited overs cricket, followed by Aaron Finch who took 98 innings to achieve the landmark.

Meanwhile, Pakistani captain now needs 340 runs in 5 matches to become the highest-scorer as well as the second batter to surpass 4000-run mark in T20I.

Mohammad Rizwan Records

Category Rank Record
Most player-of-the-series awards 5th Most player-of-the-series awards (4)
Most catches  9th Most catches in career (41)
Most runs in a calendar year 1st Most runs in a calendar year (1326)
Highest career batting average 4th Highest career batting average (48.86)
Most fifties in career 4th Most fifties in career (27)
Most fours in career 9th Most fours in career (255)
Fastest to 2000 runs 1st Fastest to 2000 runs (52)
Highest partnership for the first wicket 6th Highest partnership for the first wicket (203*)

Mohammad Rizwan likely to become vice-captain of Pakistan team

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

10:19 AM | 21 Apr, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan sets new T20 record, surpasses Babar Azam, Kohli

09:38 AM | 21 Apr, 2024

Pakistan’s Shahzaib Rindh beats India’s Rana Singh 2-1 in Karate ...

07:35 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Injured Azam Khan ruled out of New Zealand T20I series 

06:08 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Match Timings, Live Score and Live ...

05:58 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan likely to become vice-captain of Pakistan team

10:01 AM | 20 Apr, 2024

PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand in second T20I

Sports

04:19 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar creates history 

Advertisement

Latest

10:19 AM | 21 Apr, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan sets new T20 record, surpasses Babar Azam, Kohli

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 21, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: