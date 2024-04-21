Mohammad Rizwan sets new T20 record, surpasses Babar Azam, Kohli

RAWALPINDI – Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan became the fastest player to score 3000 runs in T20Is, surpassing skipper Babar Azam and Indian star player Virat Kohli.

Pakistan’s ace keeper created history during the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday. He sets a new record with his match-winning 45-run knock against the Kiwis in second game.

This was the 79th Twenty20 innings of the 31-year-old who surpassed current greatest players who completed 3,000 runs in 81 T20I innings.

Baber Azam, and Virat Kohli were joint-fastest to score 3000 runs in limited overs cricket, followed by Aaron Finch who took 98 innings to achieve the landmark.

Meanwhile, Pakistani captain now needs 340 runs in 5 matches to become the highest-scorer as well as the second batter to surpass 4000-run mark in T20I.

Mohammad Rizwan Records