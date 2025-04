PSL X: Islamabad United win toss, elect to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad United won the toss and chose to field against Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of HBL PSL 10.

The match is being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan invited Lahore Qalandars to bat first after winning the toss.

Squads:

Islamabad United: Andre Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan (Captain), Jason Holder, Mohammad Shehzad, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi