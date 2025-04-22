Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater sentenced to four years for domestic violence

Former Australian Test cricketer Michael Slater has been handed a four-year partially suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of domestic violence. However, having already spent over a year in jail due to a denied bail in 2024, he will now be released.

A partially suspended sentence allows a convict to be released under certain conditions after serving part of their jail term.

Slater, who played 74 Test matches for Australia, was convicted on seven charges, including two counts of choking a woman and sending her offensive messages.

Judge Glenn Cash told Slater that alcohol abuse is a deeply rooted issue for him and not easily curable, emphasizing his struggle with addiction.

In April 2024, when a Queensland court rejected his bail request, Slater collapsed in court and had to be assisted by officers. He has remained behind bars since then.