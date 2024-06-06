Search

PAK vs USA Live Streaming: How to watch PAK VS USA T20 World Cup 2024 Match

06:58 PM | 6 Jun, 2024
pak vs usa t20 world cup match

Pakistan will kick off their World Cup campaign against an in-form USA team at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas tonight (June 6).

USA had a stellar debut in the T20 World Cup, with their victory over Canada in the first game showcasing the threat the hosts pose. The hosts displayed remarkable resilience, turning a nearly certain defeat into a comfortable win.

Led by Monank Patel, the USA recently secured a 2-1 series win over Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series as part of their tournament preparations.

In contrast, Babar Azam’s Men in Green have struggled to secure proper training sessions, let alone actual games or warm-up matches.

With Imad Wasim out and Shadab Khan out of form, Pakistan needs a middle-order player to step up, as their batting lineup appears fragile beyond the no 3 position. The team heavily relies on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Usman Khan.

Pakistan may opt for a combination of three seamers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Amir, with two spinners Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match live Streaming on Mobile

Pakistan Vs USA today match live Streaming will be available on tamasha, tapmad and Myco apps. pakistan fans can enjoy free live streaming PAK VS USA Match on those apps.

Sr. No live streaming platform For android Users For IOS Users
1 Tamasha Link Link
2 Tapmad Link Link
3 Myco Link Link

Pakistan vs USA T20 World cup Match Live on TV streaming

Pakistan's Cricket fans can watch Pakistan vs USA t20 world cup match on ten sports and PTV Sports in Pakistan.

