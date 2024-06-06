PAK vs USA Live Streaming: How to watch PAK VS USA T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Pakistan will kick off their World Cup campaign against an in-form USA team at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas tonight (June 6).
USA had a stellar debut in the T20 World Cup, with their victory over Canada in the first game showcasing the threat the hosts pose. The hosts displayed remarkable resilience, turning a nearly certain defeat into a comfortable win.
Led by Monank Patel, the USA recently secured a 2-1 series win over Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series as part of their tournament preparations.
In contrast, Babar Azam’s Men in Green have struggled to secure proper training sessions, let alone actual games or warm-up matches.
With Imad Wasim out and Shadab Khan out of form, Pakistan needs a middle-order player to step up, as their batting lineup appears fragile beyond the no 3 position. The team heavily relies on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Usman Khan.
Pakistan may opt for a combination of three seamers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Amir, with two spinners Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed.
Pakistan Vs USA today match live Streaming will be available on tamasha, tapmad and Myco apps. pakistan fans can enjoy free live streaming PAK VS USA Match on those apps.
|Sr. No
|live streaming platform
|For android Users
|For IOS Users
|1
|Tamasha
|Link
|Link
|2
|Tapmad
|Link
|Link
|3
|Myco
|Link
|Link
Pakistan's Cricket fans can watch Pakistan vs USA t20 world cup match on ten sports and PTV Sports in Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.50
|77.20
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.00
|205.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
