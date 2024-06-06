Search

PAKvUSA: Pakistan team kick-starts World Cup 2024 campaign against United States today

The match will be the first game between two teams in any format of cricket

02:08 PM | 6 Jun, 2024
Team Pakistan will start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against confident USA team in Dallas. Babar Azam led Men in Green aim to move past previous series after somber performance.

The Asian side enters the mega event after losing T20 series to England 0-2, raising questions about their players. In contrast, the US had a strong start to the tournament and will play on the same pitch where they convincingly beat Canada in the first match.

The underdog USA is optimistic about causing an upset and believes that with a good performance, they can take the game away from strong Pakistan. Despite being a diverse team, including players from various backgrounds, the focus is on unity when playing for the USA.

Team Green is looking to start the tournament strong after a mixed run in recent series. The game will be played in Dallas, where the pitch has seen high scores, and the weather is expected to be clear and sunny.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in any format of cricket. Pakistan might make changes to their lineup, considering dropping Shadab Khan for a four-man seam attack and replacing Azam Khan with Saim Ayub. USA is likely to stick with the same XI that won against Canada.

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah

USA: Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Shadley Van Schalkwyk/Nostush Kenjige

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup Match 2024: Where to watch high octane game in Lahore

