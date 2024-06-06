PAKvUSA: Pakistan team kick-starts World Cup 2024 campaign against United States today

The match will be the first game between two teams in any format of cricket
Team Pakistan will start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against confident USA team in Dallas. Babar Azam led Men in Green aim to move past previous series after somber performance.
The Asian side enters the mega event after losing T20 series to England 0-2, raising questions about their players. In contrast, the US had a strong start to the tournament and will play on the same pitch where they convincingly beat Canada in the first match.
The underdog USA is optimistic about causing an upset and believes that with a good performance, they can take the game away from strong Pakistan. Despite being a diverse team, including players from various backgrounds, the focus is on unity when playing for the USA.
Team Green is looking to start the tournament strong after a mixed run in recent series. The game will be played in Dallas, where the pitch has seen high scores, and the weather is expected to be clear and sunny.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams in any format of cricket. Pakistan might make changes to their lineup, considering dropping Shadab Khan for a four-man seam attack and replacing Azam Khan with Saim Ayub. USA is likely to stick with the same XI that won against Canada.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah
USA: Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Shadley Van Schalkwyk/Nostush Kenjige
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.50
|77.20
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.00
|205.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
