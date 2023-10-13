Shadab Khan mourns the loss of his most beloved fan

Pakistan Cricket Team's Vice Captain Shadab Khan has expressed his heartfelt condolences upon learning of the passing of his cherished fan, Zainab.

Previously, he had extended his tribute to special children, including Zainab, following Islamabad's triumph in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Taking to his Instagram, he shared an image of Zainab and penned a touching message, stating, "Deeply saddened about Zainab passing away. I can’t explain in words the impression she left on me. My prayers are with her. May her soul rest in peace."