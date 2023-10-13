Bollywood's Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in Shehla Chatoor designs

Bollywood's enchanting star Aditi Rao Hydari has graced the cover of Khush magazine in a mesmerizing collaboration with renowned Pakistani designer Shehla Chatoor.

Hydari shared these ethereal images on her Instagram, offering a sneak peek into her enchanting rendezvous with Chatoor.

In the captivating cover photograph, Hydari radiates grace and sophistication, bedecked in an ornate ivory ensemble. The lehenga cascades into a dramatic hourglass silhouette at the knees, complemented by an embellished, beaded and flowing overcoat that gracefully drapes around her waist, creating an ethereal, royal allure. An encrusted ivory hairband completes the regal look, resembling a crown, enhancing her majestic charm.

For her second look, Hydari embodies the Shehla Chatoor lehenga, which resembles a gown adorned with delightful blue and pink flower motifs and intricate embellishments. This fusion attire features a striking slit, revealing embellished pants underneath. A loosely fitted top with a drop shoulder infuses a contemporary twist into the traditional ensemble, showcasing a seamless fusion of modern and traditional styles.

Hydari's grace and the timeless creations by Shehla Chatoor redefine the boundaries of fashion and highlight the timeless beauty that transcends borders.

On the work front, Hydari was last seen in V and Hey Sinamika.