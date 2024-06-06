Rangers, FC, Coast Guards to get equal salaries to Pakistan Army personnel

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a recommendation by Interior Minister Syed Moshin Naqvi to raise the salaries of civil armed forces.

The government's decision will result in a 55.76 percent hike in the salaries of paramilitary Rangers, FC, Coast Guards, and GB Scouts’ officers and personnel.

The salary adjustment will benefit officers and personnel of Punjab Rangers, Sindh Rangers, FC North and FC South KP, FC North and FC South Balochistan, Pakistan Coast Guards, GB Scouts, and Frontier Constabulary.

Ministry of Finance endorsed updated Basic Pay Scale 2024 for the Civil Armed Forces, with the salary increase ranging from Rs55,000 to Rs76,000.

The salary increase will vary by rank, with an overall average increase expected to be lower.