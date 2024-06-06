Govt denies PTI founder Imran Khan being kept in solitary confinement

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has denied allegations that PTI founder Imran Khan was denied access to his lawyers and family, releasing photos of his cell and facilities in Adiala Jail.
In response to Khan's claims, the government submitted additional documents to the Supreme Court, including photos of Khan meeting with his lawyers in jail.
The government also provided a list of people who have met with Khan to the Supreme Court, asserting that his claim of being in solitary confinement is false. The government suggested that the court could appoint a commission to verify the truth of these statements if deemed necessary.
Khan has been provided with all necessary facilities in jail, including books, an air cooler, and a TV.
It is notable that Imran Khan had previously stated in the Supreme Court that he did not have access to his lawyers.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.50
|77.20
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.00
|205.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
