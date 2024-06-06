U Bank and PTET sign MoU to provide lucrative financial services to pensioners

ISLAMABAD - U Microfinance Bank (U Bank) and Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET) have entered into a strategic collaboration to provide financial services to pensioners at concessional terms.
Under this partnership, U Bank will offer tailored conventional and Islamic banking financing opportunities to 37,000+ retired pensioners being managed by PTET with the aim to financially empower the retired community and improve their economic well-being with enhanced financial inclusion.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at a recent ceremony held in Islamabad by Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO – U Bank, and Syed Mazhar Hussain, Managing Director – PTET, in the presence of the senior management from both organizations.
Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO, U Bank, commented on the occasion, “We are delighted to partner with PTET to bring financial services to the doorstep of our esteemed retired community. Our mission is to create a more inclusive financial ecosystem, and this partnership is a significant step towards achieving that goal.”
Syed Mazhar Hussain, Managing Director, PTET reflected, “We are pleased to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with U Bank for extending lucrative financial services, including specially designed loans at very affordable terms to our pensioners. This is a significant step forward in our resolve to facilitate our pensioners.” He said that generally banks extend financing only to in-service younger employees, but U Bank has gone an extra mile in standing for ageing pensioners’ community. “This initiative would go a long way in reducing the hardship of our pensioners in their tough times.”
This partnership also reinforces the PTCL Group’s commitment to serving the underserved segments of society and is a testament to U Bank's dedication to the growth and development of the microfinance industry in Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.50
|77.20
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.00
|205.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
