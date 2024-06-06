First look of Imran Khan's Prison cell at Adiala Jail goes viral

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan remains in jail for more than a year while facing scores of cases, and now the exclusive pictures of his prison cell went viral online.
The government of Pakistan submitted document in National Accountability Bureau amendment case, revealing the details of Imran Khan's jail cell.
The document includes pictures of the cell, and details of amenities provided to PTI founder, including an LED TV, a room cooler, and a study table, and fitness equipment with a chair.
Khan, 71, previously mentioned his living conditions in jail during a court appearance.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.50
|77.20
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.00
|205.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
