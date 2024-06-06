First look of Imran Khan's Prison cell at Adiala Jail goes viral

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan remains in jail for more than a year while facing scores of cases, and now the exclusive pictures of his prison cell went viral online.

The government of Pakistan submitted document in National Accountability Bureau amendment case, revealing the details of Imran Khan's jail cell.

The document includes pictures of the cell, and details of amenities provided to PTI founder, including an LED TV, a room cooler, and a study table, and fitness equipment with a chair.

Khan, 71, previously mentioned his living conditions in jail during a court appearance.