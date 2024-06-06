Man sets himself on fire outside Punjab IG office 

LAHORE – A man named Asghar set himself on fire outside the IG Punjab office after being denied a meeting despite waiting since 7am. Disheartened by the lack of response from security, he resorted to self-immolation.

An Elite Force officer immediately intervened to save Asghar, but sustained burn injuries in the process. Asghar was subsequently transferred to Mayo Hospital, and the Old Anarkali Police Station initiated an investigation.

IG Punjab Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from DIG Operations Lahore. He instructed the AIG Admin to ensure Asghar receives top-notch medical care at the hospital.

Additionally, IG Punjab directed DIG Operations Lahore to personally oversee the resolution of Asghar's issue and ensure that Elite Police Officer Hameed, who was injured during the rescue, also receives excellent medical treatment.