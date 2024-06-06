Man sets himself on fire outside Punjab IG office 

LAHORE – A man named Asghar set himself on fire outside the IG Punjab office after being denied a meeting despite waiting since 7am. Disheartened by the lack of response from security, he resorted to self-immolation.
An Elite Force officer immediately intervened to save Asghar, but sustained burn injuries in the process. Asghar was subsequently transferred to Mayo Hospital, and the Old Anarkali Police Station initiated an investigation.
IG Punjab Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from DIG Operations Lahore. He instructed the AIG Admin to ensure Asghar receives top-notch medical care at the hospital.
Additionally, IG Punjab directed DIG Operations Lahore to personally oversee the resolution of Asghar's issue and ensure that Elite Police Officer Hameed, who was injured during the rescue, also receives excellent medical treatment.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.50
|77.20
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.00
|205.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.