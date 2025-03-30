Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI against New Zealand

Pakistan’s opening batter Usman Khan has been ruled out of the second ODI against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old sustained the injury while fielding in the first ODI. Subsequent scans confirmed the hamstring strain, prompting the team management to rest him.

Usman recently cemented his place in the squad with impressive batting performances, and his absence is seen as a significant setback for Pakistan’s top order. The team management is expected to announce his replacement soon.