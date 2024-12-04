Pakistan announce playing XI for third T20I against Zimbabwe with four changes

Pakistan has announced its playing XI for the third T20I against Zimbabwe, making four changes to the lineup.

Saim Ayub, Irfan Khan, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed have been rested and will not feature in the final match.

The team includes captain Salman Ali Agha, Omair Bin Yousuf, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Sahibzada Farhan, and Qasim Akram. Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, and Sufiyan Muqeem also join the playing XI.

The third and final T20I will take place on December 5, with Pakistan leading the series 2-0.