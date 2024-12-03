Pakistan eye to seal T20 series with win over Zimbabwe in second T20 today

BULAWAYO – Confident Pakistan is looking to seal three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in second match which is slated to be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Men in Green, after claiming a dominant 57-run victory in opening game, now aim to wrap it up series with another win.

Despite Pakistan’s commanding performance, Zimbabwe’s spirited fightback in the first match exposed some weaknesses in Pakistan’s batting and demonstrated the hosts’ potential to cause an upset.

Visitor’s batting, particularly their middle order, remains concern, with Zimbabwe’s spin trio, led by Raza, looking to dent weak spots. The visitors will also rely on their bowling depth, with Haris Rauf leading the attack, to restrict Zimbabwe’s batting.

For Zimbabwe, improving their middle-order batting and addressing finishing issues will be key to leveling the series. Raza, who was effective both with bat and ball, and Marumani, who made an impact with his aggressive knock, will be crucial to Zimbabwe’s hopes.

Pakistan has strong historical record against Zimbabwe in T20Is, having won 17 of their 19 encounters. The match is set to be an intense contest, with both teams eager to either secure the series or fight to keep it alive.

Pakistan Squad

Pakistan’s squad for the match includes Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Omair bin Yusuf, Usman Khan, and Tayyab Tahir, along with bowlers Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufyan Muqeem.

Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, and Faisal Akram have returned to Pakistan following the first match.