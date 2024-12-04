YouTube reveals Pakistan’s top videos of 2024: Details inside

YouTube has released its annual end-of-year list, showcasing the most popular videos in Pakistan. The platform’s data offers insight into the country’s evolving entertainment and content consumption preferences, with a clear dominance of local dramas, action-packed films, and a growing interest in diverse creators.

Top Trending Videos

This year, Pakistani viewers gravitated toward compelling storytelling, with dramas taking the lead. Popular local series such as Ishq Murshid, Jaan Nisar, and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum secured the top three spots on the Top Trending Videos list, highlighting the nation’s enduring love for gripping narratives. Action-packed films also made an impact, with Tiger Nageswara Rao in Hindi dubbed format making its way into the top five. Other popular entries included Akhara and Abdullahpur Ka Devdas — both episodic dramas — showcasing a diverse taste in content.

Top Music Videos

The Top Music Videos category displayed a blend of global hits and local talent. Tracks such as ‘Nabbe Nabbe’ by Gippy Grewal and Jasmine Sandlas, ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2, and ‘Balo Batiyan’ by Ali Zafar and Atta Ullah Esakhelvi clinched the top spots. These songs reflect the country’s varied musical preferences, with a mix of Punjabi and Bollywood influences resonating strongly with viewers.

Top Creators

YouTube’s Top Creators list revealed an expanding interest in lifestyle, healthcare, and educational content. Channels like Rajab’s Family, Anaya Eeshal Family, Arshad Reels, and Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad captured attention, reflecting a growing demand for informative and relatable content that caters to a wide audience. The list also featured a range of content creators from diverse genres, including entertainment and personal vlogs.

Growth of Local Content

One of the standout observations this year was the remarkable growth in the volume of content uploaded by Pakistani creators. The total hours of content uploaded by Pakistanis surged by 60%, with a 25% increase in creators earning over Rs10 million annually. This growing wave of local content has not only captivated national audiences but also garnered global attention, with more than 65% of the watch time on Pakistani videos coming from viewers outside the country.