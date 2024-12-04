Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

5 terrorists killed Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

LAKKI MARWAT – Security forces on Wednesday eliminated five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat, said ISPR.

According to military’s media wing, security forces conducted the operation to clear the area from the evil of terrorism.

The terrorists’ hideout was targeted in a precise manner which killed five while two others injured.

The ISPR reiterated resolve that the sanitisation operation would continue in the area adding that the security forces are determined to wipe terrorism out of the country.

After the recent rise of terrorist attacks in the country, the security forces had launched operations against the extremist outfits.

A few days ago, security forces eliminated eight terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Military’s media wing said, “Between Nov 29 and Dec 1, security forces conducted two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eliminating 8 terrorists. However, a captain and a soldier embraced martyrdom during these operations.”

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

Latest

