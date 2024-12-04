Fahad Mustafa honoured with two awards by UK parliament

Renowned actor, producer, and TV host Fahad Mustafa was recently honoured with two prestigious awards at the British Parliament, becoming the first Pakistani to receive this distinction.

Fahad Mustafa was awarded the Diversity and Cultural Impact Award by the House of Commons and the Global Cultural Unity Award by the House of Lords.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Fahad Mustafa posted photos and videos of the memorable moments, stating that these awards are not just his achievements but a testament to the success of every Pakistani artist and dreamer who dares to dream big and works tirelessly to achieve them.

He further expressed that receiving this honor as a proud Pakistani was a matter of immense pride. Standing in the House of Commons, he was reminded of the immense strength, beauty, and talent of the people of Pakistan.

It is noteworthy that earlier, renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the British Parliament.