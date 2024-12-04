Pakistani maritime security agency rescues 12 crew members of sinking Indian cargo ship

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) successfully rescued 12 crew members of a sinking Indian cargo ship during a rescue operation.

The operation took place in Pakistan’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Zone following the sinking of the Indian cargo vessel MSV AL PIRANIPIR. PMSA ships, boats, and aircraft participated in the mission.

On December 4, around 10:20 AM, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Pakistan received an urgent email from MRCC Mumbai (India), requesting assistance to locate and rescue survivors from the sinking vessel.

Through swift action and effective coordination, all 12 surviving crew members of the Indian cargo ship were rescued, demonstrating PMSA’s commitment to international SAR responsibilities and fostering regional cooperation.

This operation highlights PMSA’s readiness and professionalism in responding to maritime emergencies regardless of nationality, reflecting Pakistan’s dedication to maritime safety and adherence to international conventions.