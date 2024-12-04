Kp Cm Meets Injured Pti Worker Pushed From Container In Islamabad

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, visited an injured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in Peshawar who had been pushed from a container during a political protest in Islamabad on November 26.

The incident gained widespread attention when a video showing the worker falling from the container went viral on social media. The worker, who had been participating in PTI’s protest, was seriously injured when he was allegedly pushed from a container during the demonstration.

During his visit to the injured worker at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his solidarity with the victim and reassured him that every possible effort would be made to support his treatment. Gandapur condemned the violence against peaceful protesters, calling it “highly reprehensible.”

The KP CM further stated that party workers are valuable assets and referred to them as “the true tigers of the founding chairman,” adding that the families of both injured and martyred PTI workers would not be left alone in their time of grief.

Additionally, Gandapur reaffirmed PTI’s commitment to securing the release of party founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that it would be achieved soon.

In a separate statement, Information Minister Ata Tarar from the opposition parties accused PTI of attempting to mislead the public regarding the incident. Tarar claimed that the individual PTI referred to as offering prayers on the container was, in fact, making TikTok videos.

The controversy surrounding the incident continues as political tensions remain high in the capital, with PTI leaders vowing to pursue justice for their injured party members.