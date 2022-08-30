Floodwater drowns village of Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani
KARACHI – The village of Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who is representing the country in ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE, was swamped by floodwater in Sindh.
His village named Khawar Khan Dahani located in Larkana district of Sindh is among the hundreds of villages, which have been completely submerged after abnormal monsoon rains in Pakistan triggered flash floods since mid-June.
The federal government has announced an emergency due to a huge disaster in which more than 1,100 people have lost their lives and thousands of houses were swept away by floods in four provinces – Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab. Over 30 million people were displaced in the ongoing crisis.
According to a Fourth Pillar Post on Facebook, his entire village is flooded and there is no electricity for days in his home town.
Earlier this month, the younger bowler had urged the government and NGOs to help the flood victims in Pakistan.
Condition of people of Northern Sindh, Balochistan & Southern Punjab. Torrential rain & floods have killed & made people homeless. I request Government & NGO's to step forward & help them, & I appeal people of those areas to stay together & help each other.😢#FloodsInPakistan. pic.twitter.com/2PeFmW4uCs— Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) August 22, 2022
“Condition of people of Northern Sindh, Balochistan & Southern Punjab. Torrential rain & floods have killed & made people homeless. I request Government & NGO's to step forward & help them, & I appeal people of those areas to stay together & help each other,” he wrote on Twitter.
