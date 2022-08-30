Ban on live telecast of Imran Khan’s speech suspended
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court suspended a ban imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on live broadcast of former prime minister Imran Khan’s speeches after he allegedly threatened a femal judge and top officers of Islamabad police at a public gathering.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing the case filed by the PTI chief against the ban ahead of his international telethon on Monday night to raise funds for the flood victims of Pakistan.
After hearing the arguments, the chief justice remarked that PEMRA could not ban a person if he is not convicted.
The court also issued notices to the watchdog, directing it to clear his position in next hearing on September 5.
Earlier this month, PEMRA imposed the ban on the live telecast of speeches of the former prime minister, stating that Imran Khan’s addresses were in open violation of the PEMRA rules.
The notification states that the PTI chief’s statements are detrimental to the maintenance of law and order as he is constantly inciting citizens against institutions and officers in his speeches.
Only pre-recorded speeches can be broadcast now with effective monitoring and editorial control, per the new PEMRA notification.
According to the PEMRA, the ban has been put in place under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002. The PEMRA notification mentioned Khan’s speech at the F9 Park, Islamabad.
The notification said the former PM’s hate speech is against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the suo motu case. The contents of Imran Khan’s speech are also against the Lahore High Court verdict, says the PEMRA.
The PEMRA also warned news channels of strict action if the directives were not followed.
In the meantime, sources said the government has lodged an FIR against Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening a judge and two top police officials during an above-mentioned public gathering.
