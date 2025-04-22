Punjab Assembly approves Nawaz Sharif Cancer Institute Bill 2025

The Punjab Assembly has passed the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Bill 2025, paving the way for the establishment of an autonomous institution dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, and research in the province.

Under the newly passed legislation, the institute will operate as an independent body with its own Board of Governors, Executive Council, Dean, and expert directors. A Special Selection Board will be constituted to oversee appointments to all key positions.

The bill outlines that the institute’s funding will be sourced from government grants, donations, and international aid. It also grants the organization authority to purchase, hold, and manage land. However, any sale or transfer of government-owned land will require prior approval from the provincial government.

In addition to the bill, the Assembly also passed a resolution on cancer diagnosis and care, highlighting the urgent need for improved facilities across Punjab. The resolution noted a rapid increase in cancer cases, stating that one in eight women in Pakistan is diagnosed with breast cancer and that delays in diagnosis and treatment are contributing to higher mortality rates.