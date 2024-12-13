Pakistan announce playing XI for second T20I against South Africa

The squad for Pakistan’s second T20 match against South Africa in the three-match series has been announced.

The second T20 between South Africa and Pakistan will be played today at Supersport Park.

For the second T20, there has been one change in the Pakistan team. Spinner Sufyan Maqeem has been replaced by fast bowler Jihandad Khan.

The Pakistan team for the second T20 against South Africa includes captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, and Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi.

Also included in the squad are Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Jihandad Khan, and Abrar Ahmed.

The second T20 between Pakistan and South Africa will begin at 9:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time tonight.

It is worth noting that the host team, South Africa, holds a 1-0 lead in the series.