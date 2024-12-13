Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Margalla Backyard Ultra 2024 makes history, as new record created in Pakistan

Margalla Backyard Ultra 2024 Makes History As New Record Created In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The 4th edition of the Margalla Backyard Ultra 2024 (MBU), Pakistan’s premier Backyard Ultra running event, concluded with an extraordinary showcase of endurance, determination, and community spirit.

Held in F9 Park and organised by the Margalla Trail Runners (MTR), the event brought together 108 runners, including children and international participants, for a race that lasted an impressive 35 hours.

In a groundbreaking moment, Israr Khattak emerged as the last one standing, completing 35 loops that is equal to 234.5 KM and setting a new record by surpassing last year’s benchmark of 34 loops.

Margalla Backyard Ultra 2024 Makes History As New Record Created In Pakistan

His exceptional achievement is a testament to his talent and Pakistan’s growing prominence in the global ultra-running community. Athar Akhtar followed closely behind, completing 34 loops (228 KM) as the second man standing.

Meanwhile, Anja Myrtveit, the last woman standing, demonstrated remarkable resilience by completing 15 loops, covering 100 km in total.

Reflecting on the event, Javed Ali, Founder of MTR, shared his appreciation: “Big thanks to all the runners, supporters, and volunteers for making the Margalla Backyard Ultra such an amazing event! You all brought the energy and determination—see you on the routes next time!”

Margalla Backyard Ultra 2024 Makes History As New Record Created In Pakistan

Javed also thanked all the sponsors and supporters including Woofy & Fluffy, Restack, Hustlers Only, Burning Brownie and Digital Coverage Partner Optimize Digital.

International participant Thomas from Switzerland shared his excitement: “I flew halfway across the globe to be at this event, and I don’t regret a second of it—it was absolutely worth it!” Adding to the importance of such gatherings, Muzammil Shahzad highlighted: “Events like this are so important for keeping the community active, healthy, and connected.”

The success of the 4th edition of the Margalla Backyard Ultra reflects the growing passion for ultra-running in Pakistan and the dedication of its organizers and athletes. It not only brought together a diverse group of runners but also fostered a sense of unity and perseverance.

As Pakistan solidifies its place in the international ultra-running landscape, the Margalla Backyard Ultra stands as an inspiring event for athletes, encouraging future generations to embrace the sport and push their limits.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search