Margalla Backyard Ultra 2024 makes history, as new record created in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The 4th edition of the Margalla Backyard Ultra 2024 (MBU), Pakistan’s premier Backyard Ultra running event, concluded with an extraordinary showcase of endurance, determination, and community spirit.

Held in F9 Park and organised by the Margalla Trail Runners (MTR), the event brought together 108 runners, including children and international participants, for a race that lasted an impressive 35 hours.

In a groundbreaking moment, Israr Khattak emerged as the last one standing, completing 35 loops that is equal to 234.5 KM and setting a new record by surpassing last year’s benchmark of 34 loops.

His exceptional achievement is a testament to his talent and Pakistan’s growing prominence in the global ultra-running community. Athar Akhtar followed closely behind, completing 34 loops (228 KM) as the second man standing.

Meanwhile, Anja Myrtveit, the last woman standing, demonstrated remarkable resilience by completing 15 loops, covering 100 km in total.

Reflecting on the event, Javed Ali, Founder of MTR, shared his appreciation: “Big thanks to all the runners, supporters, and volunteers for making the Margalla Backyard Ultra such an amazing event! You all brought the energy and determination—see you on the routes next time!”

Javed also thanked all the sponsors and supporters including Woofy & Fluffy, Restack, Hustlers Only, Burning Brownie and Digital Coverage Partner Optimize Digital.

International participant Thomas from Switzerland shared his excitement: “I flew halfway across the globe to be at this event, and I don’t regret a second of it—it was absolutely worth it!” Adding to the importance of such gatherings, Muzammil Shahzad highlighted: “Events like this are so important for keeping the community active, healthy, and connected.”

The success of the 4th edition of the Margalla Backyard Ultra reflects the growing passion for ultra-running in Pakistan and the dedication of its organizers and athletes. It not only brought together a diverse group of runners but also fostered a sense of unity and perseverance.

As Pakistan solidifies its place in the international ultra-running landscape, the Margalla Backyard Ultra stands as an inspiring event for athletes, encouraging future generations to embrace the sport and push their limits.