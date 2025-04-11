President Zardari discharged after over 10 days in hospital

KARACHI – President Asif Ali Zardari has recovered and been discharged from the hospital. He had been under treatment for several days at a private hospital in Karachi.

According to his physician, Dr. Asim Hussain, President Zardari’s rapid COVID-19 test came back negative, and following his recovery, he was allowed to leave the hospital.

Dr. Asim added that the doctors have advised the President to continue with physiotherapy.

It is worth mentioning that President Zardari was admitted to the hospital on April 1 due to health issues and was shifted from Nawabshah to Karachi on the night of Eid-ul-Fitr. He remained hospitalized for more than 10 days.